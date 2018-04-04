Contrasting Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) and Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE)

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE: CCE) and Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola European Partners has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Coca-Cola European Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Coca-Cola European Partners pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coca-Cola FEMSA pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Coca-Cola European Partners has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Coca-Cola European Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Coca-Cola FEMSA shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Coca-Cola FEMSA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola FEMSA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola European Partners 2 3 4 0 2.22 Coca-Cola FEMSA 0 4 2 0 2.33

Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus target price of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.15%. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus target price of $106.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.81%. Given Coca-Cola FEMSA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coca-Cola FEMSA is more favorable than Coca-Cola European Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola FEMSA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola European Partners $12.50 billion 1.59 $777.64 million $2.39 17.17 Coca-Cola FEMSA $10.81 billion 1.26 -$678.50 million $3.26 20.10

Coca-Cola European Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Coca-Cola FEMSA. Coca-Cola European Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coca-Cola FEMSA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola FEMSA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola European Partners 5.91% 16.12% 5.77% Coca-Cola FEMSA -6.34% 11.29% 5.35%

Summary

Coca-Cola European Partners beats Coca-Cola FEMSA on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe. The Company has bottling rights within its territories for various beverage brands, including products with the name Coca-Cola. The Company offers beverages, such as Coca-Cola trademark beverages, allied beverages, still beverages and certain other beverages specific to the European market. In Great Britain, the Company distributes Schweppes, Dr Pepper, Oasis and Schweppes Abbey Well. The Company distributes Capri-Sun beverages in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. The Company also produces and distributes Capri-Sun beverages in Great Britain. The Company distributes Monster-branded beverages.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers a portfolio of products, including sparkling beverages, still beverages, juices, sports, and energy drinks, as well as teas, waters, isotonics, and dairy products. It provides a portfolio of approximately 154 brands directly, as well as through retail outlets and restaurants to consumers in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, and Argentina. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.