Financial Comparison: Wolverine World Wide (WWW) vs. Differential Brands Group (DFBG)

Differential Brands Group (NASDAQ: DFBG) and Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get Differential Brands Group alerts:

Wolverine World Wide pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Differential Brands Group does not pay a dividend. Wolverine World Wide pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Differential Brands Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Wolverine World Wide shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.4% of Differential Brands Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Wolverine World Wide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Differential Brands Group and Wolverine World Wide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Differential Brands Group -7.14% -27.60% -6.74% Wolverine World Wide 0.01% 16.20% 6.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Differential Brands Group and Wolverine World Wide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Differential Brands Group 0 0 2 1 3.33 Wolverine World Wide 0 8 4 0 2.33

Wolverine World Wide has a consensus price target of $28.41, indicating a potential downside of 0.46%. Given Wolverine World Wide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wolverine World Wide is more favorable than Differential Brands Group.

Risk & Volatility

Differential Brands Group has a beta of -1.99, indicating that its stock price is 299% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolverine World Wide has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Differential Brands Group and Wolverine World Wide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Differential Brands Group $164.05 million 0.12 -$17.81 million ($0.94) -1.49 Wolverine World Wide $2.35 billion 1.17 $300,000.00 $1.64 17.40

Wolverine World Wide has higher revenue and earnings than Differential Brands Group. Differential Brands Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wolverine World Wide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wolverine World Wide beats Differential Brands Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Differential Brands Group Company Profile

Differential Brands Group Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and licensing of apparel products and accessories under the Robert Graham brand name worldwide. It operates through Wholesale and Consumer Direct segments. The company's product line includes men's sport shirts, denim jeans, pants, shorts, sweaters, knits, T-shirts, sportcoats, outerwear, and swimwear; shoes, belts, small leather goods, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored clothing, headwear, eye and sun glasses, jewelry, hosiery, underwear, loungewear, and fragrances for men that are produced through third parties under various license agreements; and women's apparel. It also offers denim jeans, pants, shirts, jackets, and other bottoms for women, men, and children under the Hudson brand name; and footwear and apparel products and accessories under the SWIMS brand name, as well as licenses Hudson children's products. The company sells its products through 30 Robert Graham brand full-price retail stores and outlet stores; Robert Graham catalogs; and SWIMS brand outlet store, as well as online through hudsonjeans.com, robertgraham.us, and swims.com Websites. Differential Brands Group Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. It operates in four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, which offers Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, and Chaco footwear; Wolverine Boston Group, which offers Sperry footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, and Keds footwear and apparel; Wolverine Heritage Group, which offers Wolverine footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HyTest safety footwear, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group, which offers Stride Rite footwear and apparel, and its multi-brand consumer-direct businesses. It also operates a performance leather business. The Wolverine Leathers Division markets pigskin leather for use primarily in the footwear industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Differential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Differential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.