Reviewing DigitalGlobe (DGI) & TIM (TI)

DigitalGlobe (NYSE: DGI) and TIM (NYSE:TI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

DigitalGlobe has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalGlobe and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalGlobe N/A N/A N/A TIM N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DigitalGlobe and TIM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalGlobe $725.40 million 2.95 $26.50 million N/A N/A TIM $21.06 billion 0.96 $2.00 billion $0.88 10.77

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalGlobe.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of DigitalGlobe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of DigitalGlobe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DigitalGlobe and TIM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalGlobe 0 1 0 0 2.00 TIM 1 0 3 0 2.50

DigitalGlobe currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.16%. TIM has a consensus target price of $6.17, suggesting a potential downside of 34.97%. Given DigitalGlobe’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DigitalGlobe is more favorable than TIM.

About DigitalGlobe

DigitalGlobe, Inc. is a provider of Earth imagery, data and analysis. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services support a range of uses, including mission-planning, mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, oil and gas exploration and infrastructure management. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services are sourced from its own satellite constellation and third-party providers. The Company sells its products and services through a combination of direct and indirect channels, consisting of a global network of resellers, strategic partners and direct enterprise sales to its United States Government and Diversified Commercial customer groups. The Company offers products consisting of imagery from its constellation of satellites, and provides geospatial products and services. The Company processes its imagery to varying levels according to its customers’ specifications and delivers its products using the distribution method.

About TIM

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also provides regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed and mobile telecommunications operators; and infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks, as well as engages in the development, engineering, building, and operation of network infrastructures, real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it offers Ethernet, IP, and optical connectivity solutions; dedicated transport services; platform services to distribute multimedia content; wireless and satellite services through a radio channel; IT products and solutions for business customers; and office products and services for information technology. It operates in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Milan, Italy.

