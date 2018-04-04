Reviewing EDF (ECIFY) & FirstEnergy (FE)

EDF (OTCMKTS: ECIFY) and FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

EDF pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. EDF pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FirstEnergy pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

EDF has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EDF and FirstEnergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDF N/A N/A N/A FirstEnergy -12.30% 24.02% 3.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EDF and FirstEnergy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDF 0 2 1 0 2.33 FirstEnergy 0 7 7 0 2.50

FirstEnergy has a consensus target price of $35.18, indicating a potential upside of 2.93%. Given FirstEnergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than EDF.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of EDF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EDF and FirstEnergy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDF $78.71 billion 0.52 $3.59 billion $0.25 11.24 FirstEnergy $14.02 billion 1.16 -$1.72 billion $3.07 11.13

EDF has higher revenue and earnings than FirstEnergy. FirstEnergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EDF, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats EDF on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EDF

Electricité de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energies in France and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil-fire, hydro, photovoltaic, wind, biomass, biogas, and cogeneration plants. The company also manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network; and operates, maintains, and develops high-voltage and very-high-voltage electricity transmission networks. In addition, it is involved in the commodity trading activities; and provision of energy services, including district heating services, thermal energy services, etc. As of February 14, 2017, the company supplied energy and services to approximately 36.7 million customers. It serves small businesses, local authorities, and industrial and residential customers. Electricité de France S.A. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland. The Regulated Transmission segment transmits electricity through transmission facilities owned and operated by American Transmission Systems, Incorporated (ATSI) and Trans-Allegheny Interstate Line Company (TrAIL). The CES segment primarily supplies electricity to end use customers through retail and wholesale arrangements.

