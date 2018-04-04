Comparing Marten Transport (MRTN) & Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) and Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Marten Transport pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Euroseas does not pay a dividend. Marten Transport pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Marten Transport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Euroseas shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Marten Transport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marten Transport and Euroseas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marten Transport $698.12 million 1.79 $90.28 million $0.62 36.85 Euroseas $42.92 million 0.56 -$6.09 million N/A N/A

Marten Transport has higher revenue and earnings than Euroseas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marten Transport and Euroseas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marten Transport 0 1 2 0 2.67 Euroseas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Marten Transport presently has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.12%. Euroseas has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.19%. Given Euroseas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Euroseas is more favorable than Marten Transport.

Profitability

This table compares Marten Transport and Euroseas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marten Transport 12.93% 7.17% 5.01% Euroseas -14.20% -4.87% -1.55%

Risk & Volatility

Marten Transport has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euroseas has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marten Transport beats Euroseas on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier. The Company focuses on transporting and distributing food and other consumer-packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. It operates throughout the United States and in parts of Canada and Mexico. The Company’s medium-to-long-haul traffic lanes are between the Midwest and the West Coast, Southwest, Southeast, and the East Coast, as well as from California to the Pacific Northwest. It provides regional truckload carrier services in the Southeast, West Coast, Midwest, South Central and Northeast regions. It also offers loading and unloading activities, equipment detention and other ancillary services. The Company’s Truckload segment provides a combination of regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of seven containerships; and six drybulk carriers, including three Panamax drybulk carriers, one Handymax drybulk carrier, one Kamsarmax drybulk carrier, and one Ultramax drybulk carrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

