Reviewing Generation Next Franchise Brands (VEND) and Standex International (SXI)

Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS: VEND) and Standex International (NYSE:SXI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Generation Next Franchise Brands alerts:

Generation Next Franchise Brands has a beta of -8.15, indicating that its share price is 915% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standex International has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Standex International pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Generation Next Franchise Brands does not pay a dividend. Standex International pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Standex International has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Generation Next Franchise Brands and Standex International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Next Franchise Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Standex International 0 0 4 0 3.00

Standex International has a consensus price target of $118.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.71%. Given Standex International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Standex International is more favorable than Generation Next Franchise Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Generation Next Franchise Brands and Standex International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Next Franchise Brands $4.27 million 22.50 -$11.26 million N/A N/A Standex International $755.26 million 1.66 $46.54 million $4.55 21.43

Standex International has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Next Franchise Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Next Franchise Brands and Standex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Next Franchise Brands -861.36% N/A -72.26% Standex International 3.99% 14.98% 7.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Generation Next Franchise Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Standex International shares are held by institutional investors. 62.6% of Generation Next Franchise Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Standex International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Standex International beats Generation Next Franchise Brands on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generation Next Franchise Brands Company Profile

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. formerly Fresh Healthy Vending International, Inc., is a franchise development company and operator of Company-owned vending machines, micro markets and frozen yogurt robots. The Company provides a portfolio of fresh, organic and all-natural snacks and drinks. The micro market provides fresh full meal options, such as salads, sandwiches and wraps. The micro market is designed for implementation in corporate environments, hotel lobbies, auto dealerships and other retail environments. The Company is focused on setting up national distribution partners to carry the consumable products required for the frozen yogurt robots. It outsources non-core functions to third-party vendors. Its services include machine manufacturing, transport, location set-up, maintenance, inventory, food management and ordering, payment processing and cash management. As of June 30, 2016, the Company and its franchisees operated over 3,000 vending machines and micro markets.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases. Its Engraving segment provides mold texturizing and slush molding tools; and roll engraving, hygiene product tooling, low observation vents for stealth aircraft, and process machineries, as well as project management and design services. It serves automotive, plastic, building product, synthetic material, converting, textile and paper, computer, houseware, hygiene product tooling, and aerospace industries. The company's Engineering Technologies segment offers customized solutions used in the manufacture of engineered components for the aviation, aerospace, defense, energy, industrial, medical, marine, oil and gas, and space markets. Its Electronics segment offers electronic components, including reed relays, fluid level sensors, and electronic assemblies; and wound transformers and inductors, assemblies, and mechanical packaging and planar transformers for the transportation, smart-grid, energy, appliance, HVAC, security, military, medical, aerospace, test and measurement, power distribution, and general industrial applications. The company's Hydraulics segment offers telescopic and piston rod hydraulic cylinders, and pneumatic cylinders for use in construction equipment, refuse, airline support, mining, oil and gas, and other material handling applications. Standex International Corporation sells its products through dealers and industry representatives. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Next Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Next Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.