Reviewing Hardinge (HDNG) and Its Competitors

Hardinge (NASDAQ: HDNG) is one of 2 public companies in the “Machine tools, metal cutting type” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hardinge to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Get Hardinge alerts:

Hardinge pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. As a group, “Machine tools, metal cutting type” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 52.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hardinge and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hardinge 0 0 0 0 N/A Hardinge Competitors 17 80 82 0 2.36

As a group, “Machine tools, metal cutting type” companies have a potential upside of 27.05%. Given Hardinge’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hardinge has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hardinge and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hardinge $317.92 million $5.84 million N/A Hardinge Competitors $1.19 billion $27.49 million 26.07

Hardinge’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hardinge.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Hardinge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of shares of all “Machine tools, metal cutting type” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Hardinge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Machine tools, metal cutting type” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hardinge and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hardinge 1.84% 6.50% 3.50% Hardinge Competitors 4.19% 11.80% 5.56%

Risk and Volatility

Hardinge has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hardinge’s rivals have a beta of 1.44, indicating that their average stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hardinge rivals beat Hardinge on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Hardinge Company Profile

Hardinge Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Metalcutting Machine Solutions, and Aftermarket Tooling and Accessories. It offers computer controlled metalcutting turning machines, grinding machines, machining centers, collets, chucks, index fixtures, repair parts for machines, and other industrial products, as well as engineers and supplies high precision, standard, and specialty workholding devices, and other machine tool accessories. The company also provides post-sale support services, such as operation and maintenance training, in-field maintenance, and in-field repair. It serves small and medium-sized independent job shops. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, agents, and manufacturers' representatives. Hardinge Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Hardinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.