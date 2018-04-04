Reviewing Hasbro (HAS) & The Competition

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Games, toys, & childrens’ vehicles” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hasbro to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Hasbro has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hasbro’s peers have a beta of 1.99, meaning that their average share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Hasbro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Games, toys, & childrens’ vehicles” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Hasbro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Games, toys, & childrens’ vehicles” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hasbro pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Hasbro pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Games, toys, & childrens’ vehicles” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 41.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hasbro and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hasbro 0 6 6 0 2.50 Hasbro Competitors 26 191 144 3 2.34

Hasbro currently has a consensus price target of $107.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.25%. As a group, “Games, toys, & childrens’ vehicles” companies have a potential upside of 48.61%. Given Hasbro’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hasbro has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hasbro and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hasbro $5.21 billion $396.60 million 15.47 Hasbro Competitors $1.31 billion $61.85 million 13.41

Hasbro has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Hasbro is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hasbro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hasbro 7.61% 36.36% 13.32% Hasbro Competitors -0.48% 6.79% 3.62%

Summary

Hasbro beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc. (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world. The Company’s U.S. and Canada segment is engaged in the marketing and sale of its products in the United States and Canada. The International segment is engaged in the marketing and sale of the Company’s product categories to retailers and wholesalers in most countries in Europe, Latin and South America, and the Asia Pacific region and through distributors in those countries where it has no direct presence. The Entertainment and Licensing segment includes the Company’s consumer products licensing, digital gaming, television and movie entertainment operations.

