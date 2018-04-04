Reviewing Illinois Tool Works (ITW) & Fanuc (FANUY)

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) and Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Illinois Tool Works and Fanuc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works 11.79% 48.42% 14.17% Fanuc N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Illinois Tool Works pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Fanuc does not pay a dividend. Illinois Tool Works pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend for 54 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Illinois Tool Works and Fanuc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works 0 9 8 0 2.47 Fanuc 0 1 0 0 2.00

Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus target price of $176.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.45%. Given Illinois Tool Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Illinois Tool Works is more favorable than Fanuc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Illinois Tool Works shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fanuc shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Illinois Tool Works shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Illinois Tool Works has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fanuc has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Illinois Tool Works and Fanuc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works $14.31 billion 3.71 $1.69 billion $6.59 23.58 Fanuc $4.99 billion 9.58 $1.19 billion $0.61 40.44

Illinois Tool Works has higher revenue and earnings than Fanuc. Illinois Tool Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fanuc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works beats Fanuc on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc. is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions. The Welding segment produces welding equipment, consumables and accessories for industrial and commercial applications. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Construction Products segment supplies engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment produces beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products worldwide. The company offers CNC series, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and super nano machines. Fanuc Corporation was founded 1972 and is headquartered in Yamanashi, Japan.

