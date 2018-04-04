Contrasting Insteel Industries (IIIN) and Its Competitors

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ: IIIN) is one of 10 public companies in the “Steel works, blast furnaces, & rolling & finishing mills” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Insteel Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

83.6% of Insteel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Steel works, blast furnaces, & rolling & finishing mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Insteel Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Steel works, blast furnaces, & rolling & finishing mills” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Insteel Industries and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insteel Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00 Insteel Industries Competitors 36 144 118 3 2.29

Insteel Industries currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.22%. As a group, “Steel works, blast furnaces, & rolling & finishing mills” companies have a potential upside of 6.40%. Given Insteel Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Insteel Industries is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Insteel Industries has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insteel Industries’ peers have a beta of 1.88, indicating that their average stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insteel Industries and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Insteel Industries $388.87 million $22.54 million N/A Insteel Industries Competitors $4.27 billion $68.17 million 92.13

Insteel Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Insteel Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Insteel Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insteel Industries 6.67% 10.13% 7.77% Insteel Industries Competitors 2.06% 5.60% 3.01%

Dividends

Insteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. As a group, “Steel works, blast furnaces, & rolling & finishing mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 71.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Insteel Industries peers beat Insteel Industries on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The company's WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, including engineered structural mesh (ESM), concrete pipe reinforcement (CPR), and standard welded wire reinforcement (SWWR). ESM is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a reinforcing solution for hot-rolled rebar; CPR is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and SWWR is a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, distributors, rebar fabricators, and contractors primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.