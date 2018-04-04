Head to Head Survey: John Wiley & Sons (JW.A) vs. New Media Inv Group (NEWM)

New Media Inv Group (NYSE: NEWM) and John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of New Media Inv Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of John Wiley & Sons shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of New Media Inv Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of John Wiley & Sons shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

New Media Inv Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Media Inv Group and John Wiley & Sons’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Media Inv Group $1.34 billion 0.68 -$910,000.00 $0.54 31.78 John Wiley & Sons $1.72 billion 2.14 $113.64 million $3.00 21.52

John Wiley & Sons has higher revenue and earnings than New Media Inv Group. John Wiley & Sons is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Media Inv Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

New Media Inv Group pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. John Wiley & Sons pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. New Media Inv Group pays out 274.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. John Wiley & Sons pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Media Inv Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. New Media Inv Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for New Media Inv Group and John Wiley & Sons, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Media Inv Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 John Wiley & Sons 0 2 0 0 2.00

John Wiley & Sons has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.05%. Given John Wiley & Sons’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe John Wiley & Sons is more favorable than New Media Inv Group.

Profitability

This table compares New Media Inv Group and John Wiley & Sons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Media Inv Group -0.07% 4.18% 2.27% John Wiley & Sons 10.44% 18.07% 7.09%

Summary

John Wiley & Sons beats New Media Inv Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Media Inv Group

New Media Investment Group Inc. invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month. Its principal products also comprise 2 yellow page directories with a distribution of approximately 290,000 that cover a population of approximately 419,000 people; 70 business publications; and UpCurve Cloud and ThriveHive digital marketing services. In addition, the company produces niche publications that address specific local market interests, such as recreation, sports, healthcare, and real estate. Further, it produces approximately 250 annual events with a collective attendance approximately 300,000, such as themed expo, signature event, and white label event services. Additionally, the company offers print and online products that offer local market news and information on various topics comprising local news and politics, community and regional events, youth sports, opinion and editorial pages, local schools, obituaries, weddings, and police reports, as well as print and digital marketing products, and commercial printing services. It reaches approximately 22 million people per week; and serves approximately 215,000 business customers. New Media Investment Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising. The Professional Development segment provides digital and print books, corporate learning solutions, employment talent solutions and training services, and test prep and certification. In the Education segment, the Company provides print and digital content, and education solutions, including online program management services for higher education institutions and course management tools for instructors and students. The Company is engaged in developing and cross-marketing products to its customer base of researchers, professionals, students and educators.

