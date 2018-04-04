Reviewing Pitney Bowes (PBI) and Its Peers

Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) is one of 82 public companies in the “COMPUTER/OFFICE EQUIP” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pitney Bowes to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pitney Bowes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pitney Bowes 7.36% 388.23% 4.16% Pitney Bowes Competitors -9.89% 1.85% -2.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pitney Bowes and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pitney Bowes $3.55 billion $261.34 million 7.86 Pitney Bowes Competitors $9.37 billion $967.38 million -9.09

Pitney Bowes’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pitney Bowes. Pitney Bowes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Pitney Bowes pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Pitney Bowes pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “COMPUTER/OFFICE EQUIP” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 96.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Pitney Bowes is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pitney Bowes and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pitney Bowes 1 1 1 0 2.00 Pitney Bowes Competitors 771 3325 5890 252 2.55

Pitney Bowes currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.82%. As a group, “COMPUTER/OFFICE EQUIP” companies have a potential upside of 17.07%. Given Pitney Bowes’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pitney Bowes is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Pitney Bowes has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pitney Bowes’ peers have a beta of 1.55, indicating that their average stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of Pitney Bowes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “COMPUTER/OFFICE EQUIP” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Pitney Bowes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “COMPUTER/OFFICE EQUIP” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pitney Bowes beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc. offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions. The Small & Medium Business Solutions segment provides mailing and office solutions; and financing services and supplies for small and medium businesses. The Enterprise Business Solutions segment offers equipment and services that enable large enterprises to process inbound and outbound mail. This segment also provides production mail inserting and sortation equipment, production print systems, and supplies and related support services, as well as mail presort services. The Digital Commerce Solutions segment provides a range of solutions, including customer information management, location intelligence, customer engagement software, shipping management, and cross border e-commerce solutions as traditional software licenses, enterprise platforms, software-as-a-service, and on-demand applications, as well as offers related support services. The company also provides revolving credit and interest-bearing deposit solutions. Pitney Bowes Inc. markets its products through sales force, direct mailings, telemarketing, and Web and partner channels. The company was formerly known as Pitney Bowes Postage Meter Company. Pitney Bowes Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

