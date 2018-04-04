Reviewing Ubisoft Entertain (UBSFY) and The Competition

Ubisoft Entertain (OTCMKTS: UBSFY) is one of 179 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ubisoft Entertain to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ubisoft Entertain and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubisoft Entertain N/A N/A N/A Ubisoft Entertain Competitors -7.06% -82.13% -2.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ubisoft Entertain and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ubisoft Entertain $1.60 billion $118.31 million 52.77 Ubisoft Entertain Competitors $1.68 billion $251.29 million 0.83

Ubisoft Entertain’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ubisoft Entertain. Ubisoft Entertain is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Ubisoft Entertain has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubisoft Entertain’s peers have a beta of -17.41, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,841% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ubisoft Entertain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ubisoft Entertain and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubisoft Entertain 0 0 0 0 N/A Ubisoft Entertain Competitors 1049 5458 11396 437 2.61

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 8.66%. Given Ubisoft Entertain’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ubisoft Entertain has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Ubisoft Entertain peers beat Ubisoft Entertain on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Ubisoft Entertain Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It also develops in the area of online and mobile gaming; and distributes Ubisoft products, such as CD games, ancillary products, etc. to superstores and independent wholesalers. Ubisoft Entertainment SA was founded in 1986 and is based in Montreuil, France.

