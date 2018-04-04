Versum Materials (VSM) versus Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr (BNTGY) Financial Analysis

Versum Materials (NYSE: VSM) and Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Versum Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Versum Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Versum Materials and Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versum Materials $1.13 billion 3.53 $193.00 million $1.91 19.14 Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr $13.27 billion 0.68 $407.81 million $0.52 22.46

Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr has higher revenue and earnings than Versum Materials. Versum Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Versum Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Versum Materials pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Versum Materials has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Versum Materials and Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versum Materials 0 1 6 0 2.86 Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr 0 1 0 0 2.00

Versum Materials currently has a consensus target price of $38.71, suggesting a potential upside of 5.92%. Given Versum Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Versum Materials is more favorable than Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr.

Profitability

This table compares Versum Materials and Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versum Materials 13.55% 6,666.66% 17.66% Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr 3.04% 9.16% 3.66%

Summary

Versum Materials beats Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. is a provider of solutions to the semiconductor and display industries. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, transportation and handling of specialty materials. Its segments include Materials; Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S), and Corporate. The Materials segment is an integrated provider of specialty materials for the electronics industry, focusing on the integrated circuit and flat-panel display markets. The DS&S segment designs, manufactures, installs, operates, and maintains chemical and gas delivery and distribution systems for specialty gases and chemicals delivered directly to its customers’ manufacturing tools. The Company is engaged in molecular design and synthesis, purification, advanced analytics, formulation development and containers and delivery systems for the handling of high purity materials.

About Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, provides distribution solutions for industrial and specialty chemicals worldwide. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany.

