Head-To-Head Review: Vivendi (VIVHY) & The Competition

Vivendi (OTCMKTS: VIVHY) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vivendi to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Vivendi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivendi and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivendi $14.13 billion $1.39 billion 22.17 Vivendi Competitors $17.67 billion $2.04 billion 17.98

Vivendi’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vivendi. Vivendi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vivendi and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivendi 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vivendi Competitors 603 1848 1930 97 2.34

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 69.52%. Given Vivendi’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivendi has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Vivendi has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivendi’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivendi and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivendi 10.13% 7.41% 4.23% Vivendi Competitors -11.17% -7.16% 1.74%

Dividends

Vivendi pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Vivendi pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 72.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Vivendi beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA is a France-based company engaged in media and content businesses. It operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content. It operates through several segments. Its Universal Music Group segment is engaged in the sale of recorded music, exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising. The Canal+ Group segment is engaged in publishing and distribution of pay-television channels. Gameloft segment offers the creation and publishing of downloadable video games. Vivendi Village segment offers MyBestPro, Watchever, Radionomy, the venues L’Olympia and Theatre de L’Euvre and CanalOlympia in Africa, and Olympia Production. New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, Vivendi Content, Canal Factory and Group Vivendi Africa. Its Corporate segment is engaged in providing central services.

