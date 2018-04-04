Financial Contrast: Xtep International (XTEPY) & PVH (PVH)

Xtep International (OTCMKTS: XTEPY) and PVH (NYSE:PVH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of PVH shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of PVH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Xtep International and PVH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xtep International 0 0 0 0 N/A PVH 0 4 12 0 2.75

PVH has a consensus target price of $158.44, suggesting a potential upside of 1.95%. Given PVH’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PVH is more favorable than Xtep International.

Dividends

Xtep International pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. PVH pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Xtep International pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PVH pays out 1.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Xtep International has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PVH has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xtep International and PVH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xtep International $812.19 million 1.15 $79.44 million $3.60 11.66 PVH $8.91 billion 1.34 $537.80 million $7.94 19.57

PVH has higher revenue and earnings than Xtep International. Xtep International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PVH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xtep International and PVH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xtep International N/A N/A N/A PVH 6.03% 12.03% 5.44%

Summary

PVH beats Xtep International on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xtep International

Xtep International Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sportswear primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including footwear, apparel, and accessory products primarily under the Xtep brand. It is also involved in the trading of sportswear. As of December 31, 2016, the company had approximately 6,800 retail stores; and 250 Xtep kids brand POS. It also offers its products online. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Quanzhou, the People's Republic of China. Xtep International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Group Success Investments Limited.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's, Olga, and Eagle; and licensed brands comprising Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection, and Chaps, as well as various other licensed and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, specialty, mass market, club, off-price, and independent stores; and through company-operated full-price specialty and outlet stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.

