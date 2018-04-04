Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) Short Interest Update

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,841,516 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 1,600,431 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,103 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.16% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of RNN stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05.

RNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage drug candidates in active development include Archexin, RX-3117 and Supinoxin (RX-5902). Archexin is a potent inhibitor of the protein kinase Akt-1, which focuses on cancer cell proliferation, survival, angiogenesis, metastasis and drug resistance.

