Head-To-Head Comparison: Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY) vs. RH (RH)

RH (NYSE: RH) and Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Monotaro pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. RH does not pay a dividend. Monotaro pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Monotaro shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of RH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

RH has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monotaro has a beta of -0.69, indicating that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RH and Monotaro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RH 1 10 7 0 2.33 Monotaro 0 0 0 0 N/A

RH presently has a consensus target price of $89.58, indicating a potential upside of 1.53%. Given RH’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe RH is more favorable than Monotaro.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RH and Monotaro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RH $2.44 billion 0.77 $2.17 million $3.05 28.93 Monotaro $642.15 million 6.90 $58.59 million $0.47 75.30

Monotaro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RH. RH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monotaro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RH and Monotaro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RH 0.09% 65.66% 4.89% Monotaro N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RH beats Monotaro on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 85 retail galleries, including 50 legacy galleries, 6 larger format design galleries, 8 next generation design galleries, 1 RH modern gallery, and 5 RH baby and child galleries in the United States and Canada; 15 Waterworks showrooms in the United States and the United Kingdom; and 28 outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.

About Monotaro

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as health and safety protection equipment/signs; office tapes and cleaning supplies; logistics and packing goods; cutting tools; abrasive materials; measurement and surveying equipment; work, electric, and pneumatic tools; and spray oil, grease, adhesion, and repair welding supplies. The company also provides pneumatic and hydraulic equipment, and hoses; bearings, machine parts, and casters; electrical materials, control equipment, and ESD protection equipment; building hardware, building materials, and painting interior goods; pump, piping, and water circulation equipment, as well as electrical installation services; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive and truck equipment; bike and bicycle accessories; scientific research and development articles; kitchen equipment; agricultural materials and garden products; and medical and nursing care products. It serves manufacturing, automobile maintenance, and construction industries. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in 2006. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

