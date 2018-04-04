Rhoen Klinikum (RHK) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €29.00 ($35.80) price target on Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($31.11) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.50 ($29.01) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Cfra set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.15 ($35.99) price target on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($27.16) price target on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rhoen Klinikum has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.55 ($30.30).

Shares of Rhoen Klinikum stock traded down €1.20 ($1.48) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €26.18 ($32.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,281. Rhoen Klinikum has a 1-year low of €25.08 ($30.96) and a 1-year high of €32.12 ($39.65).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services in the areas of cardiological and coronary diseases, neurological disorders, oncology, lung diseases, and orthopedic and accident surgeries; rehabilitation services; and thoracic, pulmonary and vascular diseases, tumors, heart conditions, and nervous and skeletal system diseases.

