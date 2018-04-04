Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 451.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 280,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 229,651 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 616,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,288,000 after purchasing an additional 155,770 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,829,000 after purchasing an additional 91,643 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $2,475,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,042.13, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.87. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $48.03.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $525.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.30 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

STC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

