Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,444 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Vera Bradley worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,959,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,077,000 after buying an additional 1,133,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vera Bradley by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after buying an additional 303,858 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 313,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Vera Bradley by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 48,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Vera Bradley by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 330,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 47,409 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder James Bradley Byrne sold 1,232,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $11,993,246.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Hall sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $11,676,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,759.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.47, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.66. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.02 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRA shares. ValuEngine raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Cowen set a $10.00 target price on Vera Bradley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 target price on Vera Bradley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc (Vera Bradley) is a designer of women’s handbags, accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, and stationery and gifts. The Company’s segments include Direct and Indirect. The Company offers various products, including bags, travel, home and accessories. Its accessories include fashion accessories, such as wallets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, and scarves and various technology accessories.

