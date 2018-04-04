Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Position Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,268 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Diamond Offshore Drilling worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the third quarter worth $126,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,957 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $297,000.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray set a $9.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $15.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.96.

Diamond Offshore Drilling stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,011.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $346.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/rhumbline-advisers-has-2-35-million-position-in-diamond-offshore-drilling-inc-do-updated-updated.html.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs and one jack-up rig. Its fleet enables it to offer a range of services, primarily in the floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater and mid-water.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.