RhythmOne (RTHM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $161.00

RhythmOne (LON:RTHM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 161 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.30), with a volume of 161960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.46).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RhythmOne in a report on Monday, February 5th.

RhythmOne Company Profile

RhythmOne plc operates as a technology media company that connects consumers and brands through premium content online. The company provides digital advertising and content distribution solutions for advertisers, including RhythmImpact that enable brands and publishers to engage consumers with sight, sound, and motion across connected devices using video, rich media, display, and native ad units; RhythmInfluence, which helps marketers connect with influencers that weave branded stories into content and social platforms; and RhythmMax that provides marketplace for digital advertising.

