Rialto Hits Market Cap of $10.60 Million (XRL)

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Rialto token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002173 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and EtherDelta. Rialto has a market cap of $10.60 million and approximately $2,491.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rialto has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002974 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00699994 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00185083 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035638 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035800 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Rialto

Rialto launched on July 6th, 2017. Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,191,173 tokens. The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI. Rialto’s official website is www.rialto.ai. Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RIALTO.AI is an arbitrage and market maker in the landscape of cryptocurrencies, digital assets, and blockchain transactions. By providing liquidity and matching orders, RIALTO.AI wants to increase the efficiency of crypto markets, while earning a fraction on every transaction for their supporters. The utility of RIALTO.AI is carved into the proprietary nature of algorithms and software tools. They help identify trade opportunities, interpret the historical database, find data patterns, and adjust the parameters in real-time. “

Buying and Selling Rialto

Rialto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Livecoin and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Rialto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rialto must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rialto using one of the exchanges listed above.

