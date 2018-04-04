Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for RIB Software (RIB)

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($43.21) price objective on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($39.51) price objective on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS set a €19.25 ($23.77) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RIB Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.54 ($32.77).

Shares of ETR RIB traded up €2.05 ($2.53) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €19.34 ($23.88). 1,418,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,804. RIB Software has a 1 year low of €11.43 ($14.11) and a 1 year high of €35.16 ($43.41).

RIB Software Company Profile

RIB Software SE designs, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

