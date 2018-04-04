Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 16th.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ribbon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $5.05 on Friday. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $519.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $517,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Swade sold 13,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $71,852.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,441,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $4,398,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/ribbon-communications-rbbn-lowered-to-d-at-thestreet-updated-updated.html.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.