Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th.

RBBN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

RBBN stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $519.84, a PE ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Swade sold 13,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $71,852.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $517,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Engine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

