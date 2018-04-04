Richard Robinson Sells 8,769 Shares of Scholastic Corp (SCHL) Stock

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) CEO Richard Robinson sold 8,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $337,255.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Richard Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Scholastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $47,076.00.

Shares of SCHL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 180,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,325.10, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.76. Scholastic Corp has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $46.59.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.10 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. research analysts forecast that Scholastic Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Scholastic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Scholastic from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,585,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,809,000 after buying an additional 80,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,806,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,389,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,218,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,522,000 after buying an additional 64,324 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,983,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,570,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,422,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates through three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel.

