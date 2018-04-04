Riecoin (RIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million

Riecoin (CURRENCY:RIC) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Riecoin has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Riecoin has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $51,757.00 worth of Riecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Riecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0685 or 0.00000996 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Riecoin Coin Profile

RIC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2014. Riecoin’s total supply is 42,445,250 coins. The official website for Riecoin is riecoin.org. The Reddit community for Riecoin is /r/riecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Riecoin’s official Twitter account is @riecoin.

Buying and Selling Riecoin

Riecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is not presently possible to buy Riecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Riecoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Riecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

