Riecoin Trading 13.9% Lower This Week (RIC)

Riecoin (CURRENCY:RIC) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. Riecoin has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $29,440.00 worth of Riecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Riecoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Riecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00001040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.98 or 0.05599310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.28 or 0.09548690 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.01742420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.72 or 0.02507620 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00201044 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00623895 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00076104 BTC.

Riecoin (CRYPTO:RIC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2014. Riecoin’s total supply is 42,450,325 coins. The official website for Riecoin is riecoin.org. Riecoin’s official Twitter account is @riecoin. The Reddit community for Riecoin is /r/riecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Riecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is not presently possible to buy Riecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Riecoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Riecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

