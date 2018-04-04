Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $69.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in Rio Tinto by 2,992.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rio Tinto by 212.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,187 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,915. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69,110.98, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.7955 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 6.68%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.75%.

Rio Tinto announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company’s business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade.

