Rise Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Rise has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0867 or 0.00001261 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. Rise has a market capitalization of $10.65 million and approximately $454.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00083171 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030747 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008419 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030569 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002620 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013288 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 122,737,865 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk, and created to reinforce programming langueage diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications, so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.