Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to report $142.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.62 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $124.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $142.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $641.00 million to $691.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $729.62 million per share, with estimates ranging from $671.70 million to $767.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $26.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,050,611.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,555 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,996,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,711,000 after purchasing an additional 243,637 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,953,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,850,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,604,000 after purchasing an additional 54,935 shares during the last quarter.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3,452.75, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $35.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.55%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company is an industrial auctioneer and used equipment distributor, selling used equipment and other assets. Its segments include Core Auction, which is a network of auction locations that conduct live, unreserved auctions with both on-site and online bidding, and Other, which includes its EquipmentOne and Mascus International Holding B.V.

