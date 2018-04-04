Raymond James & Associates Sells 34,192 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Robert Half International worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 47,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 405.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,142.56, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $60.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 29.31%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

In other news, COO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $11,543,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 499,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,139,965.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold M. Messmer, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $5,806,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,247 shares of company stock valued at $25,936,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHI. Barclays upgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti.

