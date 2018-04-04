Robert Half International (RHI) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) is one of 23 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Robert Half International to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Robert Half International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Robert Half International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Robert Half International pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Robert Half International pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Help supply services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 28.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Robert Half International has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Robert Half International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robert Half International 5.52% 29.31% 17.52% Robert Half International Competitors 1.97% 16.27% 6.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Robert Half International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Robert Half International $5.27 billion $290.58 million 22.15 Robert Half International Competitors $4.22 billion $126.12 million 11.13

Robert Half International has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Robert Half International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Robert Half International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robert Half International 2 3 5 0 2.30 Robert Half International Competitors 74 335 551 11 2.51

Robert Half International currently has a consensus price target of $58.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.06%. As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 10.39%. Given Robert Half International’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Robert Half International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Robert Half International has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Robert Half International’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Robert Half International beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc. provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti. The Company operates through three segments: temporary and consultant staffing, permanent placement staffing, and risk consulting and internal audit services. The temporary and consultant staffing segment provides specialized staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology (IT), legal, advertising, marketing and Web design fields. The permanent placement staffing segment provides full-time personnel in the accounting, finance, administrative and office, and IT fields. The risk consulting and internal audit services segment provides business and technology risk consulting, and internal audit services.

