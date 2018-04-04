Insider Selling: New Carolin Gold Corp (TSE:LAD) Director Sells 23,500 Shares of Stock

New Carolin Gold Corp (TSE:LAD) Director Robert Lunde sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$10,105.00.

Robert Lunde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Robert Lunde purchased 13,500 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,210.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Robert Lunde purchased 4,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,760.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Robert Lunde acquired 10,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,400.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Robert Lunde acquired 19,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,600.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Robert Lunde acquired 1,500 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$645.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Robert Lunde acquired 2,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$820.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Robert Lunde acquired 1,500 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$675.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Robert Lunde acquired 42,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,640.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Robert Lunde acquired 1,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$460.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Robert Lunde acquired 2,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$980.00.

Shares of LAD traded up C$2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$101.43. 23,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,985. New Carolin Gold Corp has a one year low of C$80.88 and a one year high of C$127.99.

About New Carolin Gold

New Carolin Gold Corp. is a Canada-based exploration stage junior company focused on the exploration, evaluation and development of gold properties collectively known as the Ladner Gold Project. The Company’s properties are located in Southwestern British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s land package exceeds 144 square kilometers and covers Coquihalla Gold Belt.

