Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Bought by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,399 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $83,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 185,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in shares of Roche by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 119,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roche by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 241,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $195,091.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHHBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases.

