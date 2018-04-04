Roche (RHHBY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Roche performance in 2017 was strong driven by contribution from newly launched drugs. The label expansion of key drugs, Perjeta, Tecentriq and Alecensa will further drive growth. Ocrevus and Hemlibra have been successfully launched and the drugs are expected to bolster the top-line further. Roche dominates the breast cancer space with strong demand for its HER2 franchise drugs. The recently announced Ignyta acquisition will further strengthen pipeline. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year so far. Moreover, approval of new drugs and a potential label expansion of existing drugs bode well for Roche as its legacy drugs like Herceptin, MabThera are facing competition from biosimilars. Novartis has already launched its biosimilar version of Rituxan/ MabThera in Europe. Amgen also obtained FDA approval for a biosimilar version of Avastin.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. 783,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $192,876.27, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. Roche has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,806,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after acquiring an additional 200,394 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roche by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,188,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 195,511 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roche by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 205,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 157,385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases.

