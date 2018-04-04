Roche (ROG) Given a CHF 230 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 230 target price on Roche (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 300 price target on shares of Roche and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Jefferies Group set a CHF 285 price objective on shares of Roche and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS set a CHF 237 price objective on shares of Roche and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 253.30.

Shares of VTX:ROG opened at CHF 219.60 on Tuesday. Roche has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

About Roche

