Roche (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 300 price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ROG. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 260 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC set a CHF 205 price target on shares of Roche and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Baader Bank set a CHF 256 price target on shares of Roche and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Liberum Capital set a CHF 279 price target on shares of Roche and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 254 price objective on shares of Roche and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 253.30.

Get Roche alerts:

VTX:ROG traded down CHF 1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching CHF 219.60. 3,740,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,000. Roche has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/roche-rog-given-a-chf-300-price-target-at-goldman-sachs-updated-updated.html.

Roche Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.