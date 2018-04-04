Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RCKT. Cowen began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

RCKT opened at $17.19 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 24.83 and a current ratio of 24.83.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. Its lead product candidate, trabodenoson, is a selective adenosine mimetic that the Company has designed to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) by restoring the eye’s natural pressure control mechanism.

