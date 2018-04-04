TransDigm Group (TDG) Insider Sells $1,508,500.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) insider Roger Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.70, for a total value of $1,508,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roger Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Roger Jones sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.15, for a total value of $1,495,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Roger Jones sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $1,472,500.00.

Shares of TDG opened at $305.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.38. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $219.00 and a 1 year high of $321.38. The stock has a market cap of $16,021.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.21). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $847.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 540.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase cut TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

