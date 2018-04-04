Rogers Communications (RCI) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has been trending positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rogers Communications earned a news impact score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.338825393858 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE RCI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.81. 376,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,703.21, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/rogers-communications-rci-getting-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows-updated-updated.html.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.