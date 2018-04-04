Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Position Lifted by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,457.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.58.

ROP opened at $276.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,862.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $204.77 and a 1-year high of $292.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

In other news, CEO Brian D. Jellison sold 37,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $10,310,312.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,404,682.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian D. Jellison sold 215,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.22, for a total transaction of $59,716,237.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,564,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,787,757.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,826 shares of company stock worth $99,453,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Position Lifted by Marco Investment Management LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/roper-technologies-inc-rop-shares-bought-by-marco-investment-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.