Rotork p.l.c. (ROR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 281.76 ($3.89).

ROR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group raised Rotork to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.76) to GBX 280 ($3.87) in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.35) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.80) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rotork from GBX 255 ($3.52) to GBX 260 ($3.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.42) to GBX 310 ($4.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

In related news, insider Stephen Rhys Jones sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £6,276.82 ($8,672.04). Also, insider Jonathan Davis bought 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,436.22 ($1,984.28).

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 281.10 ($3.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,430.00 and a P/E ratio of 4,015.71. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 221.30 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.24).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

