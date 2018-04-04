Rowan Companies (RDC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

RDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen set a $14.00 target price on Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded Rowan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rowan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Rowan Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray downgraded Rowan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

Shares of NYSE:RDC opened at $11.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,457.13, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.80. Rowan Companies has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Rowan Companies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rowan Companies news, CFO Stephen M. Butz sold 3,671 shares of Rowan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $47,686.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Rowan Companies by 3,057.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Rowan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rowan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rowan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

