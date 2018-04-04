Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target Lowered to C$1.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of TSE ROXG traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,443. Roxgold has a one year low of C$0.98 and a one year high of C$1.47.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc operates as a gold mining company. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 196 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

