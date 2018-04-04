Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 28th. They presently have a GBX 540 ($7.58) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AV. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays raised Aviva to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 567 ($7.96) to GBX 571 ($8.02) in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 603 ($8.46) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 567.76 ($7.97).

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 496.30 ($6.97) on Wednesday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 482.20 ($6.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($7.72).

In other news, insider Patricia Cross acquired 2,704 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 508 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £13,736.32 ($19,281.75). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,767.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Aviva’s (LON:AV) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/royal-bank-of-canada-reaffirms-outperform-rating-for-aviva-av-updated.html.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc is a holding company. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia; Aviva Investors, and Other Group activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.