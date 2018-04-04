Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sell Rating for Newmont Mining (NEM)

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank set a $48.00 price objective on Newmont Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Newmont Mining from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Get Newmont Mining alerts:

NEM stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.63. Newmont Mining has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20,949.55, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Newmont Mining will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $229,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $117,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,450 shares of company stock worth $919,544 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,189,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 9.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Newmont Mining by 19.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Newmont Mining in the third quarter worth $626,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Newmont Mining in the third quarter worth $761,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sell Rating for Newmont Mining (NEM)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/royal-bank-of-canada-reaffirms-sell-rating-for-newmont-mining-nem.html.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.