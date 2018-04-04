Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RY. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.60.

Shares of RY opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $111,611.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

